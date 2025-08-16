Fake Laptop Offer Alert: Don’t Click That Link, Govt Warns Students

One message is going viral on social media and messaging apps stating that the Indian government is distributing free laptops among students. Even the message includes a clickable link that prompts user to register to get the free laptop. It appears as a real announcement at first glance but the central government has assured that the statement is fake.

The Fact Check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) cleared the fog around it that there has been no such scheme announced by the Government of India. The circulating message is a hoax and can be dangerous as it might mislead people. The government has requested people not to click on dubious links that are potential baits for cyber fraud.

Fraudsters lure people into providing personal information by promising tantalising offers such as free laptops, great deals, cashbacks, or government grants. Students, who are always on the lookout for cheap gadgets to use for online classes or study, are easy victims of these. Clicking on such false links can result in unknowingly share your sensitive details like phone numbers, bank accounts, or even identity cards. In certain instances, malicious links can even install dangerous software onto a computer without the user's awareness and obtain remote control over the device.

What the Government Says

The PIB Fact Check team has also categorically confirmed that the "free laptop" message is false. They have cautioned citizens to get information about government schemes only from official government websites or reliable communication channels.

Any real scheme or initiative is always made public through proper press releases, official portals, or authentic social media handles and not by random forwarded messages.

How to Stay Safe

Simply follow these easy steps in order to not get trapped by them:

• Never hit mysterious or unsourced links.

• Refrain from providing personal or financial information on random websites.

• Verify any announcement from the official government website or PIB's authentic handles.

• If you happen to get them, report them rather than passing them on further.