Watch| 4-Month-Old Baby's 'Product Review' Goes Viral, Internet Reacts

Viral News: A dad posted a "product review" video of his four-month-old child on social media, internet reacts as a heartwarming yet hilarious video has gone viral. Social media users are chuckling at a content creator's funny "product review" of his four-month-old child, and other parents are nodding in agreement.

4-Month-Old Baby's 'Product Review' Goes Viral

In a video, Ross Pomerantz, also known as "Corporate Bro," described his baby as a "expensive SaaS subscription without a cancellation policy." Software as a Service, or SaaS, is software that is made available online through subscription.

What was the “Product Review” like ?

He stated, “This is my review of the product after four months of use”, “The product so far has exceeded expectations, but delivery takes a while - nine+ months.” Pomerantz commends the "chef's kiss" new-baby scent, the "surprisingly durable" design, and the "super lightweight" construction.

"Now, the learning curve is steep, and I won't lie to you guys, it's pretty intuitive once you figure out the whole crying needs something algorithm," he explains.

With its "instant dopamine hit every single time," he refers to the "smile feature" as a "game-changer." However, he notes that the "battery life" is only about 90 minutes and that "sleep mode still has some bugs," which he quips would be rectified in the next version.

"This thing is a machine," he remarks about the performance. speeds up the processing of milk and turns it straight into growth and energy.

Additionally, he mentions "advanced grip functionality," "enterprise-grade adorability," and "surprisingly good audio," albeit at a volume he wishes was "a little lower." Pomerantz concludes by saying that the "cuddle feature" is worth the "premium pricing" even though it requires "resource-intensive" maintenance.

"I would unquestionably suggest this product to families. Although they demand a large financial outlay, he claims that it is worthwhile.

Peek a Look On How Internet Reacts:

It was equally humorous in the comments section. “I have excellent products from the 2002, 2004, and 2008 models”, a user commented.

One user joked, “Watch out for when they go into 'teen mode.' Makes you wish there was a return policy".

"Don't hold your breath the sleep glitch update has been on the roadmap for years," jokingly said another person.

One user commented, "There are third-party providers if you have an extra five or six figures lying around, but customer support is practically nonexistent."

Another stated, “Mine has been shipped. Eagerly waiting”.

A user stated, “Frankly the volume could be a little bit lower took me out”.