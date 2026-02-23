'DIY Rescue' Got Unreal: Faridabad Woman 'Dangles' Son From 4th Floor Balcony Of A High-Rise Building To Retrieve Saree | WATCH | Image: X

Faridabad: A recent viral video has surfaced showing a different, more terrifying kind of extremity. A woman in a high-rise residential society was seen dangling her young son from a balcony using only a saree to retrieve a piece of clothing from the balcony below their flat.

The incident, which took place at the Grandura Society in Sector 82, shows a level of parental negligence and has sparked outrage over the carelessness of the mother by putting his own son in danger only to retrieve a piece of clothing.

The mother, living on the 4th floor, reportedly dropped her saree, which landed on a ledge or a locked balcony on the 3rd floor below.

A Life Hanging by a Thread

Instead of contacting the neighbours or the society maintenance team, the woman went on a DIY rescue mission that nearly ended in tragedy.

The mobile footage, recorded by a horrified neighbour in the opposite building, reveals the heart-stopping sequence of the incident.

The mother tied several sarees together to create an alternative rope. She tied one end around her son’s waist and lowered him over the balcony railing into the open air.

The young boy, visibly terrified and clutching the fabric, was lowered down to the 3rd-floor ledge to pick up the fallen saree.

With no safety harness or support, the mother then pulled the boy back up to the 4th floor herself.

Social Media Outrage and Legal Warning

As the video gained millions of views, the comments section turned into a battlefield of disbelief.

"Is a piece of cloth worth more than a child’s life?" asked one user.

A third user wrote, "another case of child abuse. This is endangering a child’s life. That woman needs to be behind bars."

Another user said," Mother giving commando training to the kid...Special Forces should keep a close eye on this kid...can become a para commando later on....has some inborn talent."

“For a piece of cloth? Some decisions are beyond understanding,” stated a fourth user.

“Using a child like that, even for a small reason, isn’t okay. Safety should always come first,” wrote a fifth user.

A sixth user said, “Saree quality is good, but her strength is better.”

“It does not seem like the 4th floor at all. It is the 10th floor, I think,” said a seventh user.

Following the viral spread, the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of the society issued a strict notice to the family.