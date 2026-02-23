UP Girls’ ‘Nagin Dance’ Reel On Unnao National Highway Goes Viral, Police Registers FIR | WATCH | Image: X

Unnao: In this digital era, the thirst for likes and followers is driving the young generation into danger and into the hands of the law.

A shocking incident came to light involving two young women who transformed the high-speed Lucknow-Kanpur National Highway into their personal dance stage for a viral “Naagin dance” reel.

As this video went viral on social media platforms, it has triggered shock and raised concerns about the safety of young girls at night.

The video, which surfaced near the Gadan Kheda bypass, shows the duo lying on the road, performing dramatic dance moves as heavy vehicles pass them.

Advertisement

With no regard for traffic rules or their own lives, the women continued their performance under the glow of highway high-mast lights, unaware of the potential for a fatal pile-up.

Swiftness of UP Police

The UP Police authorities viewed the act not just as a nuisance but as a severe safety hazard.

Advertisement

"The craze for making reels to earn money and fame is crossing limits. These girls not only risked their own lives but also endangered commuters on a busy national highway," an official stated.

Legal Action

One of the girls was identified as Kajal, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar Colony in Gadan Kheda.

Police registered an FIR against both women under relevant sections for obstructing public pathways and endangering public safety.

The police are currently tracking down the cameraman, the third individual who recorded the dangerous stunt.

Warning to Content Creators

This incident serves as a reminder to the "reel-making" generation.

While creativity is encouraged, turning sensitive public areas, highways, or railway tracks into a dance floor is a disaster.