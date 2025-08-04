‘Few Seconds Changed Everything’: Indian Entrepreneur's Emotional Post After Losing Passport, Visa, Cash To Theft In Spain

An Indian entrepreneur’s trip to Spain turned into his worst nightmare after he fell victim to a theft at a Barcelona cafe, losing his passport, US visa, credit cards, and cash.

The details of the incident, shared in a detailed post by Blockwee founder Ayush Panchmiya on his X account, have received widespread attention among netizens.

“I lost my passport, US visa, and all my cash… in Spain. Let me walk you through the worst 48 hours of my travel life and how I got out of it,” Panchmiya wrote on X.

Describing the incident, he wrote, “We had just landed in Barcelona after a hectic week at ETHCC Cannes. It was a chill morning for us. Our team was at Starbucks, editing content for a couple of clients. I stepped outside for a quick call, leaving my small black bag under the table—something I’d done a hundred times on trips like these. But this time, those few seconds changed everything. When I came back, the bag was gone.”

According to the post, the bag contained Panchmiya’s passport, US visa, credit cards, and “a good chunk of cash.”

Narrating his ordeal, Panchmiya said, “I ran to the Starbucks staff, begging them to show me the CCTV footage. They couldn’t, saying the police had to get involved first. So, I rushed to the nearest station, filed a report, and explained everything in detail.”

“And then came the real shock: The police said, ‘It’ll take 15 to 20 days for us to even review the CCTV footage,’” he added.

Since he had to fly back to India two days after the incident, he was panic-stricken, but the Indian Embassy came to his rescue.

"I was flying back to India on Monday. It was Saturday. The Indian embassy was shut. So I waited, helpless, until Monday morning. Walked in as soon as they opened. And I cannot thank them enough, they issued me an emergency certificate (a temporary passport) in just 4 to 5 hours. That same evening, I was back on a flight to India," he said.

He mentioned that he is now applying for a new passport after losing the old one to theft and is still recovering from the loss. He shared the post to raise awareness about such situations.

“But here’s why I’m sharing this: not to rant, not for sympathy, but to inform,” his post read.

He cautioned that anyone can fall victim to such incidents, especially solo travelers.

“If you travel often, especially around Europe, this can happen to anyone. Even if you’re cautious. Even if you’re ‘experienced.’ In that moment, the confusion is real. You don’t know who to call, what to do, or whether you’ll make it home,” he said in his post.

He also shared advice for those who might find themselves in similar situations.

"So here’s what actually helps: Don’t panic. Immediately go to the nearest police station. File a report. Walk into your embassy in person. Don’t just email or call. Explain everything clearly. Ask for an emergency certificate. If your flight is close, they can issue one in hours," he wrote.

He expressed gratitude toward the Indian Embassy in Spain and the Web3 community for supporting his return to India.

“I’ve never had my passport stolen before. But now I’ve seen firsthand how quickly things can flip, and also how supportive the Indian Embassy and the Web3 community around me can be in tough times,” he said in his post.

“Now I am back home. Safe. Grateful. Grounded,” he added.