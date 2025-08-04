PIB Calls Out Social Media Handles, "Middle Eastern Affairs", "China in English", For Falsely Attributing Statements To EAM S Jaishankar On India-US Ties

PIB Calls Out X Handles For False Claims On EAM Jaishankar On India-US | Image: PIB Fact Check 'X'

Delhi: The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit on Monday called out two social media accounts, "Middle Eastern Affairs" and "China in English," for attributing fabricated statements to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and US President Donald Trump.

The "Middle Eastern Affairs" account posted on X, claiming, "Our economy will not be run from the White House...Russian oil will continue to flow to India," attributing the statement to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, alongside his photo. Meanwhile, "China in English" wrote on its X handle, "India is playing with fire by buying Russian gas. If they don't back off, we will make their economy pay the price," attributing it to US President Donald Trump.

The PIB debunked these claims as "false."

In a post on its X account, PIB Fact Check stated, "Social media accounts @Middle_Eastern0and @ChinainEnglish are spreading false claims, attributing fabricated statements to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (@MEAIndia) and US President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump) regarding recent tariff-related developments. Neither the EAM nor the US President has made any such remarks!"

"Beware of fake propaganda being circulated online," the post added, urging people to verify information with official sources before sharing or believing it.

"Do not fall for misinformation. Always cross-check with official sources," the PIB reiterated.

The post concluded, "Stay alert. Stay informed."

About "Middle Eastern Affairs" And "China in English"

According to its official account, "Middle Eastern Affairs" provides analysis and coverage of developments in politics, economy, security, and strategic geography across the Middle East, Asia, and beyond. Similarly, "China in English" claims to provide information on political and military affairs from East to West, per its official X handle.

Other False Claims Of "Middle Eastern Affairs" And "China in English" Debunked

Earlier, on Sunday, the PIB called out these same accounts, "Middle Eastern Affairs" and "China in English," for falsely attributing statements to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

"Middle Eastern Affairs" posted, "Unprecedented statement from New Delhi: India is considering suspending or reviewing certain bilateral agreements with the United States if hostile economic policies continue," attributing it to Jaishankar.

Meanwhile, "China in English" wrote, "Indian Media | The Indian government begins reviewing the list of US products exempted from tariffs...and declares: No privileges without mutual respect."

Labeling the information as "fake," PIB Fact Check clarified, "Several social media posts are falsely claiming that the External Affairs Ministry (@MEAIndia) stated 'India may suspend or review bilateral agreements with the U.S. due to hostile economic policies.' The External Affairs Ministry has not made any such statement."

"Stay alert and do not fall for misleading information," the post added.