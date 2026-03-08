'Moment Hai Bhai...': Man, His Family Break Into Salman Khan's Dance Under Girlfriend's Balcony To Propose To Her | VIRAL VIDEO

A heartwarming video of a young man turning his marriage proposal into a unique Bollywood-style spectacle has taken the internet by storm. In the clip, the man arrives at his girlfriend’s home with his entire family and close friends to win over her heart.

The Family Proposal!

The man's family and his friends danced on a street below the balcony of his girlfriend, who was seen smiling, visibly happy at the romantic and unforgettable display of love.

The group gave a lively and energetic performance to the popular Bollywood track ‘Tenu Leke Mein Jawanga’ from Salman Khan’s movie ‘Salaam-E-Ishq’. They were seen smiling their hearts out as they exhibited warmth towards the girl, who along with her family watched the spectacle from her balcony.

‘Moment Hai Bhai...’

The video of the Bollywood-style proposal soon became a hit on social media, drawing heartwarming comments and reactions from the netizens, many of whom noted that the gesture displays the complete acceptance of girl by the man's family.

A social media user said, “I find this sort of cute. Would I do it? Perhaps not, but that’s just me. I see a family that bonds well and enjoys some fun together. Also shows their complete acceptance of the girl who is soon going to join their family. Awesome memories for them and a great story for the grandchildren."

Another said, “Moment has bhai...moment hai.” An X user said, "Such a good family, she will be very happy with them for sure." Meanwhile, several people called the proposal “cringe”, saying, “I am so sorry for the people who had to take part in this.”

