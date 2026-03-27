'Final result... Baccha H Tu Mera': Dhurandhar Fever Hits Exams as Rehman Dakait, Hamza Appear in Accounts Paper

New Delhi: The buzz around Dhurandhar: The Revenge seems to have gone beyond theatres and straight into classrooms, as an accounts exam paper featuring characters from the film has taken the internet by storm.

The film, starring Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor, is currently enjoying massive popularity, as it shows no signs of stopping at the box office.

Exam Paper Goes Filmy

An image of what appears to be an accounts question paper was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Dhurandhar itni viral hai... accounts vale sir bhi fan nikle.”

The paper included multiple questions using character names from the film. One question read,” Jameel Jamali, SP Vhaudhar Aslam, and Yalina Jamali share profits and losses of the firm equally. SP Chaudhary retires from the business. What is the new profit-sharing ratio?”

Advertisement

Source: Instagram/ @vidhzverse

Another section mentioned, “Rehman died on 5th December 2025.”

Several other questions also featured names like Hamza Ali Mazari, Rehman Dakait, and Uzair Baloch, turning the otherwise serious paper into a surprisingly engaging one.

Advertisement

Even the balance sheet in the paper included these characters, making the entire exam feel more interactive and relatable for students.

‘SP Aslam retire to God’: Netizens React

The unique twist has left social media users amused, with many praising the creativity of the teacher as exams are often seen as stressful, this creative approach has sparked conversations on making learning more engaging.

One user wrote, “Final result...Bachha he tu mera😂😂😂”

Second user said, “The best kind of teacher...finds a way to make the subject interesting."

Third commented, “Rehman dakait died on 5 December 2025" peak detailing by Aditya Dhar."