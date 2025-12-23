Stranded And Scammed? Customer’s Viral Nightmare Over 'Invalid' Flipkart Flight Ticket Sparks Internet Fury

In an era where travellers rely heavily on e-commerce websites for quick and comfortable bookings, a recent horror story involving Flipkart Flights has sparked widespread concerns. What was supposed to be a routine journey turned out to nightmare for one passenger, sparking a massive debate over the reliability of third-party booking platforms.

The controversy began when a frustrated traveller took to X and Reddit to share a distressed experience. According to the viral post, the customer arrived at the airport only to be told at the check-in counter that their ticket, purchased and "confirmed" via Flipkart, was found to be invalid.

Despite having a digital invoice and a PNR number provided by the platform, the airline’s system reportedly showed no record of a successful payment or booking from the agent's side.

Stranded at the terminal with no immediate alternative, the customer was forced to purchase a last-minute ticket at 3 times the price, only to reach his destination.

Online Backlash

The post, which has gathered hundreds of thousands of views and thousands of retweets, highlights a growing trend of "ghost bookings." Users in the comments section were quick to strike in with their own grievances, accusing the platform of failing to communicate with airline servers in real-time.

One user commented, "Customer support bots that offer 'quick responses' rather than actual solutions during emergencies. "

Expressing frustration, another user said, "Taking weeks to return money for tickets that were never valid to begin with."

The hashtag of ‘FlipkartScam’ has already begun trending shortly after the tweet surfaced on the social media platform forums, as netizens tagged consumer grievance portals and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

A user commented on the viral tweet, "It’s one thing to receive a defective phone, but leaving a person stranded at an airport is a matter of safety and extreme mental trauma."

Advice for Travellers

Amid a worrying trend of online scams, travel experts have urged consumers to take the following measures:

Always verify the PNR directly on the airline’s official website immediately after booking.

Wait for the e-ticket from the airline, not just the confirmation from the booking app.

Avoid third-party apps for high-stakes or last-minute travel during peak seasons.