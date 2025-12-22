Updated 22 December 2025 at 16:25 IST
Ghaziabad: Boyfriend's 'Filmy Proposal' Goes Viral, Brings Sindoor & Mangalsutra For Girlfriend In Mall | VIDEO
A shocking video from Ghaziabad’s Gaur Central Mall has gone viral! Watch the "filmy" moment a boyfriend proposed to his girlfriend with a ring, Sindoor, and a Mangalsutra right in the middle of the shopping mall. Is this a romantic Gen Z wedding or a publicity stunt?
- Viral News
- 2 min read
A heartwarming video from Gaur Central Mall in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral, showcasing a unique marriage proposal that blends Western and Indian traditions.
The footage shows a young man kneeling with a ring against the backdrop of a glowing Christmas tree, as his girlfriend joyfully accepts. The moment takes a surprising turn when the woman also kneels, and the man applies sindoor (vermilion) to her hair and ties a mangalsutra around her neck, combining a classic Western proposal with sacred Hindu customs.
Onlookers smiled as the heartfelt moment unfolded, capturing the admiration of social media users.
This cinematic gesture highlights the growing trend of “filmy” proposals in India, following the recent viral story of Parth Maniar in New York’s Times Square.
Advertisement
Maniar orchestrated a grand Bollywood-style dance to songs including “Pretty Woman” and “Woh Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai” before proposing to his girlfriend Shreya Singh, leaving spectators cheering and the couple’s story widely shared online.
Also Read: Risky Stunt: Man Performs Chin-Ups While Hanging From Bridge Over Delhi-UP Highway | WATCH