Ghaziabad: Boyfriend's 'Filmy Proposal' Goes Viral, Brings Sindoor & Mangalsutra For Girlfriend In Mall | VIDEO

A couple proposing at Gaur Central Mall in Ghaziabad with the boyfriend applying Sindoor and gifting a Mangalsutra | Image: X

A heartwarming video from Gaur Central Mall in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral, showcasing a unique marriage proposal that blends Western and Indian traditions.

The footage shows a young man kneeling with a ring against the backdrop of a glowing Christmas tree, as his girlfriend joyfully accepts. The moment takes a surprising turn when the woman also kneels, and the man applies sindoor (vermilion) to her hair and ties a mangalsutra around her neck, combining a classic Western proposal with sacred Hindu customs.

Onlookers smiled as the heartfelt moment unfolded, capturing the admiration of social media users.

This cinematic gesture highlights the growing trend of “filmy” proposals in India, following the recent viral story of Parth Maniar in New York’s Times Square.

Advertisement

Maniar orchestrated a grand Bollywood-style dance to songs including “Pretty Woman” and “Woh Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai” before proposing to his girlfriend Shreya Singh, leaving spectators cheering and the couple’s story widely shared online.