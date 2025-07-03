For All Book Lovers, This Infinity Tower in Prague Is A Must-See | Viral Video

Viral Video: Books are often considered our best friends because they offer us knowledge and wisdom without judgment and expectation. It helps us to grow and be creative. If you are a book lover, imagine you are in a room filled with your favourite books and you really don’t want to miss that opportunity, right? Well! There is a famous place that is a must-visit tourist attraction, especially for all book lovers, that can bring your dream to reality – the Prague Infinite Book Tower.

Discovering the Infinity Book Tower In Prague For Book Lovers

The video shared by the username @golyanfon on Instagram shows the appearance of a tower.

He said, “It is made of 8000 books and it’s called IDIOM. You’ll find it inside the Municipal Library in Prague.”

The side note read, “The Infinite Book Tower in Prague. It’s literally a bottomless pit of books! When you look inside, it’s insane. Though there’s a little trick to it.”

The Idiom is made up of books placed on top of each other, which is a hollow cylindrical tower from the inside that stretches from the floor to the ceiling.

The visitors can peer into the artwork from the front, teardrop-shaped opening of the tower. The mirrors are also installed within the tower, which makes a highly powerful optical illusion that makes the books look like to never stop going up and down.

The video, since then, has gone viral on social media and got the attention of not just the book lovers but also the reluctant readers, who showed their reaction in the comment section.

Netizen React

One user wrote, "This is very scary."

"We're playing Jenga with this," another said.

"Everyone's instinct is to pull out a book while I'm thinking of jumping through it....." a third user said.

Another user said, "Wow, but I was thinking who would have made this? If the 10-12 book tower fell, then how is it standing?"

"My intrusive thoughts say to pull out a book and read it," read a comment.