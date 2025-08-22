Kevin Pietersen Reacts To Viral Video Of Two Men Enjoying Drinks In Mumbai's Knee-Deep Water | WATCH

Viral Video: The city of dreams, Mumbai, witnessed significant flooding and waterlogging due to heavy rainfall in the past few days. Despite several residential areas submerged in rainwater, a video of two men enjoying alcoholic drinks while sitting in knee-deep water is going viral on social media. The viral video drew funny reactions from the netizens, eventually catching the attention of former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who playfully reacted, calling the two men “legends".

What Is In The Viral Video

In the viral video, two men can be seen setting up a table, chairs, and a bottle of alcohol with glasses on a waterlogged terrace of their building.

As the video went viral, it caught the attention of former cricketer Kevin, who reshared it on X and wrote "legends" with a few laughter emojis.

Pietersen has also asked Mumbai to stay safe as the city continues to endure a flood situation after heavy rainfall took place in India’s financial capital for the past few days. “Goodness me, the videos I’ve just seen of the rain and water in Mumbai! Please stay safe!" Pietersen tweeted.

Netizen Reaction

The video, since then, has gone viral and pulled multiple users' reactions in the comment box.

One user said, “Being at the top of a problem and enjoying it so that the problem feels ashamed and retreats.”

"An average day in the life of an Indian," added the other. “Men will be men," a third user commented.

City’s Situation

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued an alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms across Maharashtra. A red nowcast warning was sounded for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts, forecasting intense to extremely heavy rainfall along with strong gusty winds.