Free Pizza Every Month? Domino’s India Sparks Buzz by Offering National Pizza Day Treat

On National Pizza Day, Domino’s India served up more than just slices, the brand announced a fun online contest promising free pizza every month for a year, instantly setting social media abuzz.

In a post on X, Domino’s invited users to get creative and explain why they deserve free pizza worth Rs 500 every month for a year for the three best entries.

“Celebrating National Pizza Day 🍕 You’ve been asking us for free pizza forever. We’re finally listening. Reply with #DearDominosIndia and tell us why you deserve free pizza. Funny, dramatic or witty. Best 3 win ₹500 pizza every month for a year! #PizzaDaywithDominos”

Soon after the announcement, #DearDominosIndia began trending as netizens flooded the comments section with humour, drama, and heartfelt pizza love.

Netizens react

Netizens did not hold back and poured their hearts out to win the contest.

One user wrote, “I don’t say ‘let’s order food’. I say, ‘Let’s order Domino’s.’ My OTP history, bank statements, and midnight cravings can testify. At this point, I deserve a loyalty card made of cheese.”

Another user said, “My fridge is so empty even the light turns off out of sadness. Only a hot cheesy pizza can restore peace in this kitchen. Please send help in a box 🙋‍♀️”

A third comment read, “#DearDominosIndia Some people wait for true love… I wait for the delivery guy holding a hot Domino’s box. Let this love story continue with free pizza every month. 🍕✨”

National Pizza Day

National Pizza Day is celebrated every year on February 9. In 2026, the love for pizza once again took centre stage, with brands and food lovers joining in the celebration.

The day is all about indulging in favourite cheesy slices. Pizza is loved not just for its taste but also for its simplicity, affordability, and universal appeal.

It is easy to share, easy to customise, and always comforting. Modern pizzas trace their origins back to Naples, Italy. From humble beginnings, pizza has travelled across the world, adapting to local tastes while staying true to its roots. Every slice carries centuries of history, shaped by social, economic, and technological changes.