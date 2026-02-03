From Tariffs to Triumph: ‘Father of All Deals’ Trends Online After Trump-Modi Trade Deal | Image: X

The internet broke into a meme fest on Monday after Donald Trump announced a reduction in reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from 25 percent to 18 percent, following a phone conversation with prime minister Narendra Modi.

Trump revealed the decision in a post on Truth Social, formally announcing a bilateral trade agreement that ends months of speculation and tariff-related tensions between the two countries. The move has been widely seen as the start of a fresh phase in India-US economic ties.

“It was an honour to speak with Prime Minister Modi of India this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and a powerful and respected leader of his country,” Trump wrote.

Mother of all deals: India-EU FTA

The announcement comes alongside another major development on the global trade front. India and the European Union have concluded discussions on a long-pending Free Trade Agreement, marking a significant step toward strengthening economic ties.

Advertisement

Visiting EU leaders described a “successful India” as being in the best interests of the global economy, with officials in New Delhi confirming that official-level talks have been wrapped up.

Match made in heaven: Netizens React

As news of the tariff cut spread, social media platforms were flooded with memes, cartoons, and sharp commentary.

Advertisement

One user wrote, ‘The mother of all trade deals is finally forcing the so-called god of the universe into the father of all trade deals. Proud of the mover and shaker of India, PM Narendra Modi.’

Another commented, ‘MODI: Master Of Dominating India.’

A third user quipped, ‘Finally, a deal that combines the efficiency of Indian bureaucracy with the affordability of American healthcare. A match made in heaven.’

Yet another post read, ‘THREE MINDS. ONE MESSAGE. INDIA NEGOTIATES ONLY ON ITS TERMS.’

One user sarcastically added, ‘What really happened? Eat Five Star, do nothing.’