From ₹0 to ₹2.67L/Month Pay: Influencer's ₹16k Spend On Dining Has Netizens Asking “How to Be Her?”

Viral Video: Social media is always buzzing with the allure of quick wealth, especially in the marketing sector, where countless opportunities seem to promise immediate success. Gen Z, having grown up in a digital age, has dived deep into various roles, from brand management to remote work options, leveraging their familiarity with online marketing.

Recently, the hype around 'Marketing Jobs' has intensified, fueled by influencers showcasing their impressively high incomes. One such influencer, Anhadh, has gone viral for revealing her monthly salary of Rs. 2.67 lakh, captivating her followers with her journey.

This has sparked curiosity among netizens eager to uncover the secrets behind her success in the marketing world. Many are eager to learn how she managed to achieve such remarkable earnings, leading to a wave of discussions and questions about the realities of marketing careers.

The SoBo Girl Life

Anhadh, the Mumbai-based influencer and self-proclaimed ‘SoBo girl’ was determined to land a job in New York City, She started out as an unpaid intern at an Indian grocery store, handling branding and product catalogs. Though the experience paid in skills, not money, it set the stage for her marketing career.

Eventually, she secured a $20/hour job in NYC, working full-time hours without the official title, an all-too-familiar corporate loophole. Six months in, she was promoted to a full-time employee making $60,000/year, which, thanks to NYC’s quite a high cost of living, still left her scraping by.

The real turning point came when she shifted to digital marketing. With a year and a half of experience under her belt, and landed a new job at another agency, this time earning $75,000 annually (₹64.2 lakh). But life had other plans, health and personal challenges brought her back to Mumbai.

Luckily, her NYC agency let her continue and adjusted her salary for India’s cost of living. She now earns ₹2.67 lakh/month.

Anhadh ended her story on a real note: “It’s not all rainbows and butterflies. There are a lot of pros, but also cons, which I’ll share soon.”

Netizens Want More of Her Journey

Anhadh's impressive salary, combined with her monthly expenses reveal, has sparked even more curiosity among netizens. She shared that her significant expenses include around Rs. 16,000 on dining out, Rs. 8,000 on clubbing, and another Rs. 8,000 on grooming. Netizens are collectively asking, “How to be her.”