From DIY Cards To Mosaic Mugs, Viral Reddit Post Shows What Truly Moves Dads On Father’s Day

Father's Day 2025: Celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June, this time, the special day falls today, June 15. It is the one golden opportunity to honour the father figures in one's life, men who stood by one and supported them through thick and thin.

The hype started months ago as people brainstormed about what to gift their dads. Amid this, a Reddit post went viral that encapsulates some of the most heartwarming personal anecdotes from dads recalling the 'Best Gift' they received for Father's Day.

The Most Touching Gifts? The Handmade Ones!

The viral inquisitive post was shared by Redditor with the caption, "Dads, what is the best gift you've ever received for Father's Day?" To which the dads enthusiastically responded with "our children," the most touching answer a parent could have given.

While most dads expressed love for their children, some of them posted some heart-melting gifts they received, which can also be future ideas for kids now, below the post.

One user wrote, "A card drawn by my 3 year old with a picture of me cooking a pot of macaroni and smelling the macaroni."

"My son made this a rock mosaic (rocks glued on paper) at school with us fishing. It said Dad You Rock," said another.

Reminiscing the time when his wife and kids put together a gift for him, one father wrote, "Mug with a bunch of pics of my kids on it. My kids are still little, so my wife put it together but I love it. Plus any fathers’ day crafts from my kids’ school."

Going beyond the material gifts, one dad shared how just a hug or spending time with your father can bring a smile to his face, "The first conscious one from my oldest son. A really ment hug."

How About Some Ideas From Fellow Sons/Daughters?

Some kids also took to their social media handles to comment and help other sons and daughters trying to find a good gift for their dads on Father's Day.