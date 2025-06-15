From Heard Of Elephants Sleeping Peacefully To Black Panther Saya With Partner Cleopatra: This Wildlife Meet-Up Is Surely Going To Make Your Sunday | Watch

Updated 15 June 2025 at 14:47 IST
Viral Wildlife Videography: A viral post that has garnered a whopping 6.4 million views in just one day will compel you to fall in love with the magnificence of wildlife.
The post is a thread of videos that captures the soul of a forest, from gigantic elephants sleeping peacefully to a mother squirrel not giving up on her offspring and bringing it back from the clutches of a deadly snake.
The first one is a herd of elephants sleeping peacefully, enjoying the tranquility of a not-so-quiet jungle environment. Viewers can see mother and father elephants resting with their babies after a long day.
The next one is the power couple of India's Kabini Forest, Black Panther Saya with its partner Leopard Cleopatra.
This one will make you think if your two-year-old is smarter than an orangutan who knows how to unwrap a straw to relish juice.
Up next on the list is a terrifying yet brave video of a mother squirrel fighting with a snake as it had her baby in its jaw.
This is a clip of an elephant playfully swinging its trunk as it does a ramp walk for the viewers, reminding us to take it easy and just enjoy sometimes.
Yet another life lesson from nature, when a wild bull being chased by a lion suddenly turns around to face it and the lion steps back, a brilliant lesson to face challenges and never back down.
A pride of lions pierces into your soul through a sharp look as they sip water by a lake.
Ever witnessed a wildlife traffic jam? Here's a clip of a cub marking its dominance as it walks and cutely stumbles.
Squirrels stop to smell flowers too! Yes, they do!
A wildlife meetup? What do you think lions, vultures, a hyena, and a giraffe are discussing on the road?
Four shades of tigers it is as all of them pose for the camera.
Chimpanzee reviews photos taken by a wildlife photographer.
A deer swimming through a river to escape being the dinner of an alligator.
The tiger brings its cubs to drink water together.
Mufasa who? This lion standing tall on a rooftop will bring back childhood memories of "The Lion King."
Butterfly fluttering away from a waddle of penguins.
Tiger cleaning rivers? Rare wildlife sight.
Social media users can't seem to get enough of this collection of wildlife videos.
"Heartwarming" comments flooded the post.
