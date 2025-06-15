Tourists Eating Bhutta, Tosing Waste Shamelessly On Manali Road Angers Internet

Viral: A viral clip posted on X has raised uneasiness among social media users regarding India's "deteriorating civic sense." The video is allegedly from Manali, where people littered in the middle of a road while driving away in their cars.

The post has ignited a fresh debate on "civic sense" and a sense of responsibility to keep one's surroundings clean. Netizens are calling out the car passengers' behavior as "uncultured."

Roads Or Personal Garbage Bins?

The viral video was posted earlier today, by a user on X. The caption read, Video from Manali — tourists shamelessly eating bhutta and tossing the waste on the road, despite the shopkeeper clearly asking them to use a dustbin. For many Indians, roads are still their personal garbage bins."

The post, which the account claims to be from Manali, alleges that the passengers in the cars were tourists who were throwing waste of eaten corn in the middle of the road even after they were told not to do so by a nearby shopkeeper.

Netizens Outraged

The video has made netizens furious at the behavior captured on camera. Many are demanding the tourists be fined and jailed for their irresponsible actions.

Others debated that "Freedom" is not a ticket to go haywire and ditch civic responsibility. Some were furious at the "audacity" of such people to complain about "cleanliness" in the country when they did not put in the effort to maintain it.

The clip made India's "civic sense" take another blow as the post flooded with comments bashing such "uncivilized behavior."