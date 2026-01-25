From 'Maal' To 'Didi': Eve Teasers Forced To Regret Catcalling Girls; Shamed In Public With Hilarious Hairstyle | Madhya Pradesh | Image: X

Narsinghpur: Two men who were calling girls "maal" at a bus stand in Narsinghpur received a hilarious payback when Madhya Pradesh Police shamed them in public and made them apologise, while their hair was styled in a hilarious manner with multiple ponytails.

A video of the incident showed the miscreants roaming on the road near a bus stand on a bike, hurling profanities and catcalling young girls, triggering widespread outrage and drawing sharp criticism from social media users who condemned the remarks as sexist and degrading.

Eve Teasing At Bus Stop

In the shocking video, the men were heard saying, "Hum aa gae hai bus stand...Bhai maal waal nahi dikh raha. (We have reached the bus stand...I can't spot any 'maal')." Apparently searching for girls, they repeatedly said, "Maal maal maal maal....Maal to idhar nahi hai." Seeing a group of girls in school uniform, the men said, “Koi humko bhi pata lo....Humko bhi pata lo, humari shakal pe kuch laga hai? (Someone please date us).”

Spotting another girl, one of the men said, “Ye maal kaisi hai? Waao.”

Form 'Maal' To 'Didi'

Following public outrage, the miscreants' moustache was cut and their hair was styled in an unusual manner as a form of punishment. They were seen being dragged by police on road while sporting multiple ponytails.

The police made them issue a public apology, in which they called girls “didis”. The apology video showed them sitting on the road, holding their ears and saying, “Two days ago we committed a mistake. We passed derogatory comments on didis. We are apologising to didis for our actions."

The Madhya Pradesh Police issued a warning, stressing that making lewd or disrespectful remarks towards women in public spaces would not be tolerated.