Ex-Bus Conductor To Be Awarded Padma Shri | Know Why

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day of India, President Droupadi Murmu will confer 131 Padma Awards in the three categories of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. Continuing with the principle of celebrating ordinary Indians making extraordinary contributions, India has decided to recognise a wide spectrum of unsung heroes from across the country. Among the unsung heroes is a 75-year-old former bus conductor.

Anke Gowda is a former bus conductor from Karnataka who is being conferred Padma Shri for social work. Gowda is a bibliophile and the founder of the world's largest free-access library named 'Pustak Mane'. The library has over two million books in more than 20 languages. Rare manuscripts and thousands of magazines are also available in the library.

As many as 45 people will be conferred with Padma Awards this year. The government said each has overcome tremendous personal hardships and tragedies to not just excel in their chosen mediums, but go further on to serve the society at large.

“From doctors working on local health challenges like haemophilia to a neonatologist who set up India's first human milk bank; from preserving India's indigenous heritage and promoting national integration in border states to promoting tribal languages and indigenous martial arts; from preserving dying arts and weaves to safeguarding the nation's ecological wealth and championing swachhata - this set of awardees truly epitomises everyday Indians silently going about their everyday lives, in service of Bharat Mata,” the government added.

