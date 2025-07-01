From Sockets to Taps, This Indore Man's ‘Gold Mansion’ Has Left Internet Wondering...

Indore: A house tour video has the internet going crazy, and the reaction is understandable. The video is from an 'Indore Mansion' that is completely adorned with gold from top to bottom, even the switches are gold-plated.

Reportedly, the lavish mansion belongs to a government contractor, Anoop Agrawal. The mansion has some stunning visuals of furniture and walls decorated with 24-carat gold.

Furniture Coated In Gold

Racking up millions of views, the video posted by creator Priyam Saraswat has left the internet speechless. Saraswat's YouTube short of the house tour has over 1.7 million views now.

The video kicks off with Priyam asking for permission for a house tour, to which the couple calmly agrees. They first led him to the positivity attractor of the mansion, the cow shelter, or the gaushala. This section of the property reflects the family's connection to their roots and spirituality, showcasing their belief in the positive energy that animals bring to a home. The couple highlights how important this aspect is in their lives while giving Priyam an insight into their values and lifestyle. From there, the tour continues, revealing the opulence of the rest of the mansion.

This was followed by a luxury-car lineup. The owner described each car and then excitedly guided Saraswat inside the mansion.

Next, the viewers see gold dripping from almost everything in the house. From light switches to lamps, the house is covered in gold with everything either coated in gold or crafted in it. Even the water taps and decor pieces sparkled with a pure gold finish.

The owner, alongside his wife, leads the way to the drawing room, dining room, and much more, and introduces the YouTuber to his family. He then mentions that the house has ten rooms and guides Saraswat to his favourite bedroom.

Contractor's Lavish Mansion Becomes a Political Point Of Contention

Taking a jab at the BJP, the Congress party on X shared the video of the house tour and wrote, "Why are our highways collapsing, bridges falling into the river? Find the answers here. The Govt contractor from Indore has built a house where taps and switches are made of gold."