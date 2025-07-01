'Acting like toddlers…': Video Shows Visitors Turn Delhi’s Sunder Nursery Pond Into ‘Swimming Pool’, Internet Fumes

The video from Delhi’s Sunder Nursery shows visitors splashing around in the ornamental pond. | Image: X

Viral Video: A video filmed at Delhi’s iconic Sunder Nursery has gone viral but for all the wrong reasons. The video shows a group of visitors, including adults, splashing and playing inside one of the ornamental ponds, an act strictly prohibited in the heritage garden.

Sunder Nursery, located next to Humayun’s Tomb, is renowned for its Mughal-era design, historic monuments, and tranquil green spaces. Designed to offer a peaceful retreat in the heart of the capital, the park has now become the center of online backlash due to the recent act of public misconduct.

In the now-viral video, several individuals can be seen using the decorative water body like a public pool.

Watch the Video:

The video captioned “SWIMMING POOL IN SUNDER NURSERY; Note : just to give awareness regarding to keep the place clean and pretty dont mess way to deep ,” has garnered over 316,000 views, drawing sharp criticism on social media.

Social Media Fumes

Social media users were quick to express anger and disappointment.

“Sunder Nursery is the only decent park left in Delhi. Now they'll tighten rules for everyone,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “This generation thinks damaging public property is content-worthy. It’s embarrassing.”

“Adults acting like toddlers… now the entry fee will go up too,” a user wrote.

Others called out the need for greater awareness and responsibility among visitors.

“Places like Sunder Nursery exist for peace and heritage not for social media stunts,” another said. “We don’t deserve such beauty if we can't respect it,” a woman added.

Calls for Stricter Action