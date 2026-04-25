From Sprinklers To Summer Special Diets: Know How Zoos Keep Animals Cool During Heatwaves

Durg: As Chhattisgarh continues to reel under intense heat, with temperatures touching around 44-45 degrees Celsius, Maitri Bagh Zoo in Durg's district Bhilai has implemented extensive heat protection measures for its wildlife, which includes more than 400 rare species.

Zoo authorities have introduced a range of cooling arrangements, including sprinklers, artificial waterfalls, shade enclosures, and modified diet plans, to ensure the safety and comfort of animals during the extreme weather conditions.

Maitri Bagh Zoo In-charge and Veterinary Dr N. K. Jain said special care is being taken for all species in the facility. Speaking to ANI, he said, “In the past few days, the intense heat has caused temperatures to rise to around 44-45 degrees Celsius. This adverse weather condition is affecting both human life and wildlife. The Maitri Bagh management has made special preparations.”

Explaining the arrangements, he said, “For the tigers, we have installed Typha mats and coolers in their cages. Additionally, artificial waterfalls and sprinklers have been set up to provide them with continuous cooling.”

He further added that similar systems have been installed across different enclosures. "In the deer, sambar, and blackbuck enclosures, we've installed a pipeline connected to a motor pump to run sprinklers throughout the day. This helps maintain a cool environment within the entire enclosure," he said.

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To protect birds and monkeys, green nets have been installed to reduce heat exposure. "We've also put up green nets in the bird and monkey sections, which block about 80% of sunlight and protect them from the heat," Dr Jain said.

He also noted dietary adjustments being made for animals due to heat stress. "We provide them with vitamins that promote hydration, along with water-rich fruits like watermelon and musk melon, especially to the monkeys," he added.

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Highlighting species-specific care, Dr Jain said white tigers are also being monitored closely. "White tigers generally consume a bit less food in the heat, so we supplement their diet with vitamins and minerals to help them cope with heat stress," he said, adding that there are currently five tigers in the zoo.

He further mentioned that a wet moat system with continuous running water has also been activated, allowing animals to cool off whenever needed.

Meanwhile, tourists visiting the zoo appreciated the arrangements and urged people to take precautions amid the heatwave. A visitor, Pawan Kumar Pal, said, “Arrangements have been made here for the animals in Maitri Bagh Zoo. They have installed sprinklers, and there's also an arrangement for water.”