Sizzling Saturday: Heatwave Peaks In Delhi-NCR, Relief Ahead? Rain Likely Across Northwest India From April 26

New Delhi: The national capital is currently gripped by a brutal heatwave as searing temperatures and hot loo winds push the mercury past 43°C in several neighbourhoods. Marking the season’s first major heatwave day, the intense conditions have made daytime outdoor activities grueling for residents. However, relief may be on the horizon, with meteorologists forecasting cooler winds and rain in the coming days.

On Friday, sections of the Capital experienced intense heatwave conditions as temperatures hit new peaks, reaching a maximum of 41.9°C- roughly 4.2°C above the seasonal average. The Ridge station in North Delhi recorded the city's highest temperature of the day at 43.1°C, marking a slight increase over the previous day's highs, as per reports.

Delhi Weather Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has officially confirmed the onset of heatwave conditions as temperatures across various city sectors breached critical thresholds. With the Ridge and Lodhi Road stations reporting departures of 4.7°C to 4.8°C above the seasonal average, the data points to a period of intense heat stress throughout Delhi.

Meteorologists attributed the heatwave's formation to a specific mix of clear skies, low humidity, and strong winds, which combined to drive the rapid rise in temperatures.

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The intense heat has significantly disrupted daily routines, forcing residents to stay indoors and avoid travel during the peak afternoon hours. Despite wind speeds reaching 10 to 20 km/h, the gusts provided no respite, as they remained hot and dry, further intensifying the uncomfortable weather pattern.

Yellow Alert?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended a yellow alert through Saturday, predicting isolated heatwave conditions with peak temperatures likely hitting between 42°C and 44°C. While Friday saw dry, gusty winds reaching 35 km/h, they offered little relief against the intensifying summer heat.

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While no formal color-coded alert has been issued for Sunday, the IMD anticipates partly cloudy conditions accompanied by surface winds reaching speeds of 35 km/h. The forecast also suggests potential thundery activity by Monday evening, with light rain likely to follow on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Will It Rain Next week?

Despite the ongoing heatwave, meteorologists anticipate a shift in weather patterns shortly. A cyclonic circulation is projected to develop over Rajasthan and neighbouring Pakistan around April 26, potentially bringing strong winds and thunderstorms to Punjab, Haryana, and the Delhi NCR.