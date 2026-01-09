'Trump Begging, Modi Unmoved': Internet Flooded With Memes Over US Trade Deal Call

New Delhi: Following a major revelation by US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, a close aide of President Donald Trump, social media flooded with memes aimed at President Donald Trump as Lutnick claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not agree to the United States’ original trade terms within the prescribed deadline and refused to place a call to US President Donald Trump, signifying that PM Modi stood his ground and refused to bow down to Trump's demands.

The remarks triggered a flood of reactions online, with users portraying Trump as desperate to secure a deal while India held firm.

One user took a jibe by sharing an AI-generated thread depicting Donald Trump repeatedly calling Prime Minister Modi, only to be ignored. The post humorously showed Trump begging on the phone, with Melania Trump beside him, consoling him during the apparent rejection.

Another user shared a picture of Trump furiously trying to reach the Indian Prime Minister, while Modi was shown calmly ignoring the calls, relaxed and “chilling” while continuing to sip the Russian oil, highlighting India’s independent stance in global trade decisions.

A third post featured a cartoon of Donald Trump crying like an infant after Prime Minister Modi allegedly did not take his call. The user captioned it by saying, “Trump, sir, is now crying to receive a call from PM Modi,” while also taking a dig at NCP MP Supriya Sule, who had earlier mocked Modi over Trump’s reported “Sir, may I see you please?” remark.

In another viral post, Trump was shown on his knees, pleading with Prime Minister Modi to answer his calls, reinforcing the narrative of the US being on the back foot in negotiations.

Yet another X user commented that Prime Minister Modi did not call Trump because India was in a stronger position during the trade talks. According to the post, this forced Trump to “beg” to close the deal. The user also mocked the US economy, claiming that continued failure to repay loans could eventually lead to the “slow death” of the dollar.

Here's What US Commerce Secretary Said

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick claimed that the much-anticipated trade deal between India and the United States could not materialise because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not place a call to US President Donald Trump.

Lutnick claimed that while contracts were negotiated and the entire deal structure was prepared, the final step required direct, leader-level engagement.