From Water Cannons to Chief Minister’s Embrace: The Sadhu Who Stood Firm in 2024 Just Had a Full‑Circle Moment With Suvendu Adhikari

A new wave of interest has hit social media following reports of an encounter between West Bengal political figure Suvendu Adhikari and Balaram Bose, the saffron-clad monk who went viral during the 2024 Nabanna Abhiyan protests.

While video clips of the reported meeting are circulating widely on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, an official independent verification of the footage showing the specific embrace remains pending.

The 2024 Visual That Sparked the Backstory

During the intense public agitations in August 2024 surrounding the RG Kar Medical College case, visuals of a bearded man in saffron robes standing defiantly in front of police water cannons became a widely shared image of the protests. Identifying himself to media agencies as Balaram Bose, he stated that his participation was driven by concerns for women’s safety and a demand for non-partisan justice.

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At the time, the demonstration faced heavy security cordons as thousands marched toward the state secretariat, Nabanna. The event triggered a highly polarised political debate, with the then ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and opposition parties trading allegations over the identities and political affiliations of those leading the frontlines.

Reports of the Recent Encounter

According to viral social media reports, Adhikari recently noticed Bose within a dense crowd during a public gathering. Accounts online claim that Adhikari temporarily bypassed standard movement protocols to approach and greet the monk, subsequently advising his team to look after Bose's immediate well-being and health requirements.

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"I am a Sanatani, a devotee of Lord Shiva. I did not want any political party to deflect this movement. We only want justice,”Balaram Bose, has said in an earlier statement to ANI regarding his motivations.

Social Media Reactions and Fact-Checking Context