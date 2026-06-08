Rebel TMC MPs Meet Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav and WB Leader Suvendu Adhikari in Delhi
In a major political twist, rebel TMC MPs and MLAs met Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav and West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari in Delhi. The meeting has fueled speculation of a possible split within the Trinamool Congress as leaders intensify outreach to BJP.
- India News
- 1 min read
In a dramatic political development, several rebel MPs and MLAs from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) gathered in Delhi on Monday to meet Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav and West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. According to sources, the meeting took place at Yadav’s residence, with Adhikari also present. Inside pictures of the gathering have surfaced, showing the rebel leaders in discussion with senior BJP figures.
Among those present were Sarmila Sarkar, Prasun Banerjee , Jagdish Basunia, Kalipada Soren, Asit Mal, Bapi Haldar, Abu Taher, Khalilur Rehman and Arup Chakraborty. Political commentator Ritabrata Banerjee confirmed he has been in touch with the rebel MPs, stating he spoke to them just yesterday.
Suvendu Adhikari was also spotted arriving at Delhi airport earlier in the day. This meeting comes amid growing speculation of a possible split within the TMC, as rebel leaders intensify their outreach to BJP leadership in the national capital.
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