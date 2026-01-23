'Go To School': Trump Mocked For 'Whatever Happened To Global Warming???' Post Amid Cold Waves

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump is being schooled on social media for confusing weather with climate once again. His skepticism for climate change is nothing new. He has always maintained that climate crisis is a "hoax", a "scam", a "con job" and a "political agenda". This time, he questioned the existence of global warming by citing the cold waves that are expected to hit 40 states in the United States.

Posting the weather forecasts for winter storm on his Truth Social account, Trump wrote, "Record Cold Wave expected to hit 40 States. Rarely seen anything like it before. Could the Environmental Insurrectionists please explain - WHATEVER HAPPENED TO GLOBAL WARMING???"

His post was widely trolled since once again, the US President confused weather with climate. Social media users stated that Trump need to go back to school to understand the meaning of climate. An X user said, “Oh Donny darling, confusing weather with climate again? Adorable.” Another said, “Weather is not the same as climate, Trump.”

A netizen explained, "Climate variability is complex, and a cold wave doesn't negate the long-term trend of global warming. It's crucial to differentiate between weather events and climate patterns." Another said, "I mean quite literally global warming is the explanation for extreme cold spells.🤦🏻‍♂️"

Meanwhile, others threw in comments like “he's dumb”, “this guy needs serious help” and “please go back to school”.

Earlier this month, Trump announced that the United States of America will pull out of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change.