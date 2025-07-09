Fruit Juice or Chemical-Laden Concoction? Viral Video Shows Fruit Juice Seller Selling Juice With 'Zero Fruits' | Video

Viral Video: If you believe that drinking fruit juice from a nearby vendor every day keeps you healthy, a recent viral video may change your mind. In this incident, people apprehended a fruit juice seller who was found to be selling juice made entirely from chemicals, rather than real fruits.

The vendor was caught off guard and was even compelled to drink the very product he sold to his customers. Although he reluctantly chugged the entire mixture, the truth about the contents was already revealed, emphasizing the importance of being mindful about what you consume. Interestingly, many netizens expressed greater outrage towards large companies that market similar harmful products under well-known brand names.

"Mosambi Juice" Made of Chemicals

The viral video recently surfaced showing the seller being confronted by a crowd of people who criticized him for selling 'mosambi juice' (sweet lime juice) made entirely from chemicals, which he referred to simply as "masala."

People discovered that the chemical powder, when mixed with water, even mimicked the smell of real fruit juice. As a result, those who are unaware of the juice's actual composition may find it difficult to detect the adulteration.

The case once again emphasized the importance of being careful about what you're consuming and the ingredients it contains. Chemical-laden juices can not only lead to spikes in blood sugar and allergic reactions but also cause long-term damage to the liver and kidneys.

"Millionaire Industries Are the Problem," Netizens Slam Social Media's Hypocrisy

In response to this case, social media users highlighted the hypocrisy of targeting a small fruit juice vendor while large industrial producers, who sell similar products under well-known brand names, remain unharmed. This situation raises important questions about trust and credibility in the food industry.

One user commented, "When you drink Dabur Real juice, Tropicana juice, or mango juice like Frooti, you never go after the manufacturers. The problem is not with this vendor, but with the millionaire industries that openly sell chemicals under brand names. You buy these products thinking they are healthy." While others mocked the video saying, "Tang? Rasna? Glucose D, all left the chat."