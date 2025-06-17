Frustrated Over Frequent Power Cuts, Two Locals Set Fire To Power Station In Amravati

Maharashtra: Angered by the frequent power cuts in Walgaon, Amravati, Maharashtra, two unidentified youths broke into a power substation and burnt a table.

After setting the table ablaze, they also attempted to murder the on-duty operator. Based on the video of the incident, the police have registered a case against the accused.

Attempt To Murder Over Frequent Power Cuts

The shocking incident happened on Saturday, June 14, at an electricity substation located at Walgaon in Amravati, Maharashtra, when two unidentified people entered the substation and set ablaze a table by pouring petrol on it.

Supposedly, the reason behind the barbaric act is annoyance over frequent power outages and the apathy of the concerned officials.

Further, the accused tried to make a murderous attack on the operator present on duty there. Fortunately, the operator escaped but the furniture in the office got burnt to ashes.

Complete Power Outage Since Friday Night

There was a complete power outage in Revasa village since Friday night, June 13. Considering the extremely hot weather, the villagers tried to contact the junior engineer and the executive engineer several times, but their phones were switched off.

After the villagers could not contact the concerned authorities, they headed to the electricity substation but still could not get any clear information on how long the situation would continue. This enraged the two youths, which is why they sprayed petrol in the office and set the table on fire.

Case Registered Against Accused

A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet, in which the two accused can be seen committing the crime. The electricity sub-center employee can be heard explaining the two accused villagers in the background but they angrily yelled at the employee and set the table on fire.

Based on the video, Walgaon police have taken the incident seriously and registered a case against the unknown accused.