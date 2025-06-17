'This Flips The Narrative': Netizens Fuming At New Video Showing Woman Slapped Rapido Driver First

Viral Video: A viral video of a woman getting slapped by a Rapido driver has spiraled into a new view of the matter, as another video showing the woman hitting the Rapido driver first has surfaced.

The newly posted video is seemingly CCTV footage from a nearby area that shows the woman hitting the driver three times before he reacts aggressively and slaps the woman making her fall to the ground.

New Video Shows Woman Hit Driver First

The incident happened in Bengaluru's Jayanagar area, on Friday, June 13, when the woman canceled a bike ride from Rapido mid-way citing rash driving as the issue.

A blame game ensued as the driver alleged that the woman refused to pay and return the helmet while the woman was firm that he broke traffic rules. Reportedly, there was a language barrier between the driver and the woman following which the driver asked the woman to go back to her country which further escalated the issue.

Bystanders tried intervening to no avail. One of the people present at the location recorded the woman being slapped by the driver as she fell to the ground.

However, a newly surfaced video clarifies that the woman hit the driver 2-3 times first following which, acting viscerally, the driver slapped her back.

The driver, identified as Suhas, was taken into custody after a social media outrage.

Nevertheless, after the new video of the woman hitting him first went viral on social media Suhas told media that the woman used derogatory language with him asking him to stop right at the spot (in the middle of the road), and then physically assaulted him. Only then did he hit her back. Suhas has also filed a complaint at the Jayanagar Police Station.

The woman initially refused to file an FIR but has now come forward. The police have confirmed that a probe is underway.

Netizens Angry After The New Point Of View Went Viral

Social media users are now standing in support of the Rapido driver saying, "This really flips the narrative. Slapping someone for just doing their job is wrong. Respect goes both ways!"