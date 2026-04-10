Funeral Gone Wrong: Two Women Clash Over Man's Coffin After Finding Out He Dated Them Both

A bizarre incident from Veracruz, Mexico, has gone viral after two women got into a heated argument and fight at a man’s funeral upon discovering that they were both romantically involved with him.

The unusual confrontation took place right beside the deceased man’s coffin, leaving mourners stunned.

‘Who are you?’: Confrontation Begins at Coffin

According to reports, the situation escalated when one of the women, standing near the coffin, bid an emotional farewell.

“Love, I’m going to miss you,” she said.

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Her words caught the attention of another woman present at the funeral, who immediately confronted her, asking, “Who are you?”

The grieving woman revealed that she was the man’s lover, which triggered a shocking exchange as the second woman claimed the same. What started as a verbal confrontation quickly spiralled into a physical altercation.

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In the now-viral video, the two women can be seen fighting over the coffin, even as its lid appears to shift during the chaos. Other mourners are seen watching in disbelief as the situation escalates.

The incident has left social media users both shocked and amused.

Watch the Video Here:

‘Bro, runaway..!’: Netizens React

The bizarre nature of the incident led to a flood of reactions online, with many users responding with humour.

One wrote, “Bro run away from coffin..”

Second commented, “Even grave no fit settle this matter peacefully.”

Another user said, “Did he die of natural causes? I am beginning to think not!”