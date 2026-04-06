‘Not All Men’: Rapido Rider, Bus Conductor Help Stranded Woman at 3 AM in Bengaluru, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

A woman’s experience of kindness from strangers in Bengaluru has gone viral after she shared how a Rapido rider and a bus conductor helped her reach home safely at 3 am when she was unable to find a cab.

The video, posted by Aishwarya Kalparjun on Instagram, has struck a chord online, sparking conversations around safety, trust, and humanity.

In the video, Aishwarya explains that she had just arrived in Bengaluru and was travelling from the airport to Kadugodi.

However, her journey took a stressful turn when she couldn't book a cab late at night, possibly due to the short distance of around 3 kilometres.

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She recalled how a bus conductor stayed back with her at the stop until she could figure out a way to get home safely.

Soon after, a Rapido rider approached her and offered to drop her at her destination.

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“The best thing happened today… it was around 3 am, and I couldn’t find a cab. Then a Rapido rider came and said just sit and put the location,” she said.

What stood out for Aishwarya was the rider’s gesture after the drop.

“After dropping me, I asked how much I owed. He said it was very late and it was his responsibility to drop me safely. He told me to pay whatever I felt was right,” she shared.

She added that the gesture made her feel safe in a completely new city at an odd hour. Sharing the video, Aishwarya wrote, “Not all men… Not one but two completely unknown men who were kind enough to make me feel safe in a new city at 3 am.”

Her caption resonated with many, especially women, who related to the sense of relief she described.

‘Good ppl exist’: Internet reacts

One wrote, “Hats off to both of them. Redefining The Complete man statement!”

Second said, “Why is every man saying it’s not safe! Why don’t you educate boys and men about keeping women and girls safe instead of asking women to not travel at 3.00 AM?”

Third commented, “Whatever may be. That was not the right time for a girl to travel alone.”

Another added, “It’s good that this person dropped you but it’s better to book something in advance or just ask any known person if they can pickup you up.”