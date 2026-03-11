'Gaadi Me Teri Laash Bhejunga Mai': Furious Man Grabs Cab Driver's Collar, Shoves Him On Busy Road In Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: A dramatic video showing a man physically and verbally abusing a cab driver on a busy road in Delhi-NCR is doing rounds on social media. The incident has raised concerns over the growing incidents of road rage in the national capital and its adjoining areas.

The video showed the angry man, who appeared to be the owner of a car, grabbing the collar of a cab driver for allegedly not giving him way to pass on a congested road. He went on to mishandle him, shouting profanities at him and asking, “Akad dikha raha hai? (You are being arrogant?) The cab driver was seen trying to defend himself, saying, ”Main kaha akad dikha raha hu? (I am not being arrogant.)"

The driver continued abusing the driver and said, ”Tere ko horn maara...bola gaadi aage karne...ye parking ki jagah hai? (I honked, I told you to move your vehicle forward. Is this the place to park? You were busy with settings on your phone.")

He also shoved the man and threatened to send his dead body in a car. He said, “Gaadi me teri laash bhejunga mai…Roti kamane aaya haina yaha? Toh roti kama, do haath jod aur tameez me reh (I will send your dead body in a car…You have come here "

Several people were seen standing on the side of the road and watching as the abuse unfolded in front of them.

Onlookers watching man abuse cab driver on road | Image: X

Earlier, five men were allegedly assaulted a 22-year-old man for objecting to their reckless driving in Sarojini Nagar, South Delhi. The victim had to be taken to a hospital after sustaining injuries to his face and neck. The accused, aged between 18 and 27 years, were arrested.