'Fridge Me Milegi': Woman Leaves Behind Chilling Letter After Committing Suicide Over Mental Torture By Boyfriend In Mumbai | Image: ANI

Mumbai: A 24-year-old medical student has committed suicide after alleged mental harassment by her boyfriend in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Stuti Sonwane left behind a six-page chilling suicide letter, following which a case of abetment to suicide was registered against her boyfriend and he was subsequently arrested.

Stuti Sonwane, who was doing her Masters' in dentistry from a college in Navi Mumbai, hanged herself to death in her room in Antop Hill, where she lived with her parents.

According to the complaint filed by her father, Stuti went to her room around 7 pm on Sunday. The next morning, at around 10 am, the family tried to wake her up, but she did not respond. Concerned about her well-being, the family broke open her door, only to find her hanging from the ceiling with a scarf. She was rushed to Sion Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

While investigating the death, police recovered a six-page suicide note in the deceased's room. In the letter, Stuti described her relationship with her boyfriend, Fuzail Md. Khan. Noting that she met him through a dating app, Stuti added that he had insulted her and made derogatory remarks about her character. The last words of the woman indicates that she took the extreme step due to the alleged humiliation and mental distress inflicted upon her by Fuzail.

The chilling suicide letter also mentioned that her friends were aware of the situation with her boyfriend and would often joke that her body would be found in fridge one day.

Based on the complaint filed by Stuti's father, police registered a case against Fuzail Md. Khan under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abetting suicide. He was arrested and was produced before a court, that sent him to custody for one day.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.