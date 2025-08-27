Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Know About Tamil Nadu's Adhi Vinayagar Temple Houses Where Rare Human-Faced Lord Ganesh Is Worshipped

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: India is home to countless Lord Ganesha temples, each of which is held in great esteem. Among them, the Adhi Vinayagar Temple in Tamil Nadu holds a truly unique place. Located in Thiruvadanai, Ramanathapuram district, near Koothanur, the Adhi Vinayagar Temple, also known as Muktheeswarar temple, houses the only known human-faced idol of Lord Ganesha. Unlike the familiar elephant-headed form worshipped across the globe, this rare depiction portrays Ganesha with an original, human head.

As per reports, the origins of the temple traces back to the 7th century. Several devotees flock to the temple every year to seek blessings as well as to perform critical rituals in the temple. Adhi Vinayagar Temple is considered highly auspicious for those seeking relief from obstacles, family harmony, and success in new ventures. Said to be one of the oldest Ganesh temples, the Adhi Vinayagar temple celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi and Maha Shiv Ratri with great vigour.

The idol here is distinct and awe-inspiring. Carved out of black stone, it showcases Lord Ganesha seated gracefully with a human face. The idol is 5 feet tall and features the deity without his trunk (thumbikkai). The Lord can be seen seated with his left leg folded and right leg hanging down. His right hand is raised in Abhaya Mudra, the perfect divine gesture to give blessings. A Naghabharanam (serpent ornament) sits on the idol's waist.



How did Lord Ganesha get elephant's head?

According to the Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati created Ganesha from the sandalwood paste she used for her bath. She moulded the paste into the form of a boy and breathed life into him, considering him her son. Parvati then instructed Ganesha to stand guard at the entrance while she bathed. When Lord Shiva, Parvati’s consort, returned home, he was surprised to find this unknown boy blocking his way. Unaware of Ganesha’s identity, Shiva demanded entry, but the boy firmly refused, obeying his mother’s instructions. This enraged Shiva, who, in a fierce battle, severed Ganesha’s head with his trident.