Garba On 124th Floor of Burj Khalifa, Tourists Groove, Video Goes Frenzy on Internet

A group of Indian tourists has gone viral for performing Garba at the 124th-floor observation deck of Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa. The video, originally shared on social media, shows individuals dressed in matching yellow T-shirts dancing energetically to the popular Bollywood song “Chogada Tara.”

The video was posted on social media by a Dubai content creator on June 15, which became viral in an instant. While many viewers found the cultural display endearing and joyful, a large section of people has responded with criticism, calling it inappropriate and lacking civic sense.

“Why is this glorified? We must learn to respect the sanctity of public places,” questioned one user.

Others also expressed similar sentiments about the behavior of tourists in globally respected public spaces.

Comments like “civic sense RIP” and “stop embarrassing the rest of us” trended across platforms, highlighting a growing discontent among netizens over tourists disregarding basic public decorum. Despite the criticisms, some users defended the dancers, calling it “a few minutes of joy in an otherwise busy world.”

However this isn’t the first time Indian tourists have come under scrutiny for behavior which seems to be inappropriate in foreign countries.

Past incidents have included playing loud music in quiet areas and disregarding local regulation. While dancing and celebration are deeply rooted in Indian culture, it’s essential to be mindful of the context especially when abroad, where public spaces and social expectations can differ significantly. It sparks an intense debate on the balance between cultural expression and respecting public norms.