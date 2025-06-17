Train Birthday Surprise: Passenger Treats Strangers, Internet Feels the Nostalgia | Video

Birthday celebration on train, people think this is straight from the 90s | Image: X/Screengrab

Viral video: A viral, 22-second clip from inside a train in India has sent social media users into a spiral of nostalgia. The video is of a passenger celebrating his birthday on the train by distributing snacks to fellow passengers. Netizens think the celebration style resembles the 1990s vibe.

90's Birthday Celebration On Train

The viral video was recorded by a fellow passenger who was pleased by this birthday celebration style. The charming moment unfolded when two people carrying plates with snacks entered the coach and started handing those over to all the passengers in the train coach. The plate had a piece of cake along with packaged snacks.

This style of spreading happiness through random friendship and food is often associated with the golden 90s days when people did not just travel, they talked, connected, and laughed with fellow passengers, making memories for a lifetime in the process

"Celebrate Anywhere": Netizens React To The Heartwarming Moment

If you were ever displeased at the fact that you will be on a train, traveling during your precious day, then let this video be a sign to you that memories can be made anywhere. Social media users would agree because this is what the netizens think after the video pulled at their heartstrings.

Complimenting Indians' nonchalant attitude one user wrote, “Boys are simple They care nothing..place, time, people, location...they can celebrate anywhere.”

However, some of the netizens were unimpressed by the stunt pulled by the birthday boy. People were majorly concerned about people eating things given by strangers. "Bhai sabhi ko khila ke or sulake aage ka kaam or aasan ho jata h," (Brother, after feeding and putting everyone to sleep the work ahead becomes easier), said a user highlighting the importance of staying vigilant in these cases.