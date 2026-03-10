Garlands for Netas, Gridlock for Public: Netizens Slam ‘VIP Culture’ After Traffic Halted For Minister's Welcome

Kanpur: A video showing traffic being halted on a busy road in Kanpur so that a local MLA could welcome a minister with garlands has triggered sharp criticism on social media, with many users accusing politicians of treating public roads as their “private stage”.

The clip, reportedly from the Naubasta Bypass shows a major traffic backup, not because of an accident, but due to a roadside “garland welcome” for a local BJP MLA. While supporters cheered and blocked the main road with a black SUV, hundreds of citizens were left stranded in a jam that stretched for meters.

The incident quickly went viral, prompting widespread backlash from netizens who questioned why ordinary commuters were inconvenienced for a political photo-op.

Despite clear Supreme Court guidelines against disrupting public roads for political events, this “VIP drama” has sparked intense debate online. Many are asking why couldn’t the welcome happen off the road.

Several users described the episode as a reflection of VIP culture in Indian politics. One user wrote that taxpayers were being treated like “third-class citizens” while politicians enjoyed power and luxury. Another said such incidents showed how public infrastructure is often used to serve political optics rather than citizens.

Some users also criticised the use of expensive vehicles in political convoys, questioning whether public funds were being used for luxury cars while ordinary people remained stuck in traffic. Others called for authorities to identify the MLA and minister involved and take action.

One social media user also questioned the minister’s choice of vehicle, claiming he was seen travelling in a Toyota Vellfire worth around Rs 1.5 crore. The user wrote that if such luxury cars are being used with taxpayers’ money, it becomes a serious issue that deserves attention from authorities.

Sarcastic reactions also flooded social media. One comment joked that navigation apps should add a “political ego alert” whenever roads are blocked for political events. Another user suggested politicians should travel in public buses instead of expensive vehicles if they claim to serve the public.