Ratlam Horror: Viral Video Shows Puppy Tied To Scooty, Mercilessly Dragged On Road By 2 Women

Ratlam: In a shocking case of animal abuse, a puppy was tied to a rope and dragged on the road by two women riding a scooter in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. The women were booked after a horrific video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting calls for strict action against those responsible.

The disturbing video showed the puppy struggling as he was dragged over the road, even over speed bumps in the Lalbag Avenue Colony. According to reports, the women allegedly tied the puppy with a rope to the rear of their scooter and continued riding while the helpless animal was dragged on the road.

The puppy suffered injuries, while bystanders recorded the incident and pleaded with the women to stop.

The video rapidly spread across social media platforms, triggering anger among animal lovers. Netizens condemned the act as extremely inhumane and demanded immediate legal action against the accused. An X user question, “Why have people become so cruel?” Another said, “This is extreme.” “Absolutely sick,” a comment read.

A man exclaimed, "Animals are dragging a dog!"

Following the public outcry, police in Ratlam registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the two women under Prevention to Cruelty To Animals Act, 1960. Authorities said an investigation has been launched and further legal action will be taken based on the findings.