'Forget Shahi Paneer': Proposal For Mandatory Wedding 'Maggi' Stalls Goes Viral As Guests Swarm ‘Late-Night’ Stall | WATCH | Image: Instagram

New Delhi: A viral video from a high-profile Gen Z wedding has taken the internet by storm, showing hundreds of guests, dressed out in designer lehengas and tuxedos, completely abandoning a lavish 50-item buffet to line up for a simple, steaming bowl of ‘Maggi.’

The Great ‘Noodle Rush’

The video, shared by guest Aditya Verma on February 23, 2026, begins with a sweep of an opulent reception hall in Delhi, featuring a deserted "Continental Fusion" counter and a lonely "Gourmet Mezze" station.

As the camera pans toward the corner of the venue, the energy shifts. A massive crowd is seen huddled around a small, yellow-themed stall where a live chef is frantically tossing masala noodles in oversized pans.

The guests, ranging from toddlers to the couple’s elderly grandparents, are seen waiting with paper bowls in hand, ignoring the silver-service dinner happening just feet away.

Advertisement

The post, captioned "Compulsory karo har shaadi mein" (Make this compulsory in every wedding), has already garnered over 15 million views.

Why "Nostalgia Catering" is Winning 2026

The phenomenon is part of a broader shift in 2026 wedding trends, where Gen Z couples are ditching "performance luxury" for "experiential comfort."

Advertisement

According to industry experts, the traditional buffet is being replaced by Hyper-Personalized Stalls.

"Gen Z doesn't want to feel like they are at a formal corporate gala," says wedding planner Megha Kapur.

"They want the food they actually eat at 2:00 AM with their friends. Whether it's a Maggi counter, a Vada Pav slider station, or a 'build-your-own' ramen bar, authenticity is the new status symbol."

The Brand Reaction

The viral moment even caught the eye of the official Maggi India account, which responded with a cheeky, "We agree," further fueling the social media fire.

Commenters have flooded the thread with their own "wedding food fails," noting that while they appreciate the effort of a $200-per-plate exotic menu, they usually end up ordering fast food on the way home.

Netizens React

Netizens showed a huge interest in his idea and showered many comments on the viral Instagram video.

A user said," Maggi is the only first love, no doubt."

Another user said," Direct placement process se Shadi me gaya tha kya?"

A third user wrote," Yes, we do have Maggie in my brother's wedding."

“Maggi shaadi me kyu khaau mai? Udhar aisa kuch khaunga jo ghar par nahi banta, stated a fourth user.”

“Please make it compulsory in the weddings,” stated a fifth user.

“Mai b lagungi apni shaddi mai, stated a sixth user.”

A seventh user, “Phere ke time Maggie serve hui thi humare yahan.”