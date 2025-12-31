'Big Salute': Cop Drives Pregnant Woman To Hospital As Husband Found Drunk | WATCH

Mumbai: A heart-warming video of a police officer driving a pregnant woman to hospital since her husband was intoxicated is going viral on social media. The incident took place in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The video, which was recorded by the man, showed him saying, "I am a bit drunk. My wife is pregnant and I am taking her to hospital. It is 10:30 pm right now." He added, “There is nakabandi near my house, police have stopped me from going forward.”

The man was then heard pleading a police officer, “Sir, please try to understand. I just have to drive for 2 km...Look at my wife's condition.” The woman was also seen pleading with the officer.

What the officer did next shocked the man. The cop asked him to get out of his car, saying, "Bahar aaiyea. Aap bahar aaiyea (Please come out)." He then politely asked the latter to sit in the back of the car.

Advertisement

The Mumbai Police officer then sat on the driver's seat and told the pregnant woman, “Aap log ki seva ke liye hum hai aur hamara pehla farz hai ki aapko safely hospital pahuchana (We are here for your safety. It is our duty to safely escort you to hospital).”

The officer asked the man to continue filming so that the public could get to know that the police helps people in this way as well.

Advertisement

‘Big Salute’

Social media users praised the officer for showing compassion. An X user said, “Beyond duty, he chose compassion. That’s what makes a true officer.” Several social media users posted comments like, “Huge respect” and “Big salute.”

Meanwhile, another user criticised the husband for drinking while his wife was pregnant, saying, “This is deeply uncivilized. Why on earth would anyone drink when his wife is pregnant, especially when she is close to delivery? It is utterly disgusting. Drinking should be permanently banned and allowed only in extremely cold, snowy regions, in very small quantities, strictly for body warming and only under proper professional supervision."

VIDEO