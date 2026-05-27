'Get The F**K Out Of My Country, We Don't Want You Here': Video Of Indian Couple Being Racially Attacked In America Goes Viral

A video of an Indian couple being racially abused in America has triggered a wave of outrage. The video, which is going viral on social media, showed an American purportedly asking the Indian couple to go back to India.

The video started with the couple happily standing on a road, capturing pictures on their phones. Just then, a stranger approached them, asking, "Are you from India?"

The interaction looked a causal conversation between people of two different countries. However, the interaction soon turned out to be a racial attack on the Indians.

After confirming that the couple were from India, the stranger asked them, "Yeah? You like America? Which is better, America or India?"

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The Indian man, unaware of the intentions of the stranger, replied, "Both of them has...India has family..."

Hearing his response, the stranger said, "Incredible. Why don't you stay in India? Why do you have to come to America?"

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Launching profanities at the couple, the American added, "We don't want you here. You gotta go home. Get the f**k out of my country. F**king..."

The video was shared on social media, with the caption, "I encountered some incredible H-1B Indians, and I had to let them know something!"