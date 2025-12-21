Risky Stunt: Man Performs Chin-Ups While Hanging From Bridge Over Delhi-UP Highway | WATCH

Lucknow: A bizarre video of a man performing a dangerous stunt over a busy highway in Uttar Pradesh has triggered widespread concern over reckless behaviour in public spaces. The video, which is now going viral on social media, showed the man performing chin-ups while suspending himself from the metal framework of a bridge as vehicles passed beneath him at high speed. The incident reportedly took place on a stretch of the Delhi–Lucknow National Highway in Hapur.

In the viral clip, the young man can be seen gripping the structure of the bridge and repeatedly lifting his body in a chin-up motion, with no visible safety harness or protective equipment. The video appears to have been shot by bystanders.

The video garnered mixed reactions on social media. While some social media users found the man's stunt funny, others criticised him for risking public safety. A social media user commented, “He is going to get fined.” Meanwhile, another user commented, “Indian Superman.” “My question is how did he get down after the chin-ups,” a user asked, while another wrote, “And how did he get there in the first place?"

A man quipped, “Bhai ne Mountain Dew pi lea hai (He has consumed Mountain Dew.)” Another joked, “Now we know the reason for bridge collapses in Uttar Pradesh.”

A social media user stated that the man clearly risked public safety with his action, adding, “The bigger question is why the law does not take strict action in such cases. Roads and bridges are not meant for reels or public stunts.” People also pointed out that a minor slip could have resulted in a fatal fall or could have caused an accident on the busy highway below.

Earlier this month, a man was seen running on railway tracks alongside a moving train in Hapur. He was also seen doing push-ups on the tracks.