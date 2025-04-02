Ghibli AI Art Makeover For Soon-To-Be Inaugurated Pamban Bridge

In today's day and age, even the most viral moments seem to loose the inertia that led to its widespread popularity, but that does not apply to the Ghibli AI art trend that's caught not only cross-generational interest but also intrigued global icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Elon Musk, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ahead of PM Modi's inauguration of India's first vertical sea-lift bridge, which signals a major accomplishment for the south Asian nation's maritime and railway infrastructure, the Ministry of Railways has shared a then and now image of Pamban bridge, which connects Rameswaram on Pamban island with Mandapam station in mainland India.

A Ghibli makeover has brought back the spotlight onto India's new-age Pamban bridge, which replaced the 110-year-old British-era structure. It features a vertical lift mechanism allowing central girder to rise up to 17 meters, and enabling large ships to pass beneath. This marks a stark improvement from the old bridge’s swing mechanism, which took 35–40 minutes to open. In contrast, the new lift system completes the process in just 5 minutes and 30 seconds.

Social Media Takes Cognizance Of Pamban Bridge's Ghibli Makeover

As the Ghibli trend rooted in transforming photos into animated visuals reminiscent of legendary Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki’s works takes over, netizens are appreciating marvels of India, from Taj Mahal to the upcoming Pamban Bridge. However, it has also sparked debates about copyright infringement and the ethical use of AI-generated art.