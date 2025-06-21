'Dekh Raha Hai Binod...’: Giant Lauki On Cooker Appears In Lucknow, Internet Buzzes Over Viral Promo Stunt

The vegetable appeared as part of a promo for Panchayat season 4. | Image: Instagram

Lucknow: The 'lauki' from Panchayat made it's debut in a viral promo stunt for the upcoming season of the show. The running joke in the series has now taken the center spot by becoming Pradhan ji's election symbol.

The giant green-coloured lauki appeared on top of a cooker in 1090 Chauraha on 21st June. Many were puzzled at first, questioning the reason for it's presence. A video went viral on social media, asking viewers to guess the reason for the lauki's presence. The video is close to 50,000 views.



Another video was posted which clarified the situation involving the giant vegetable's mystery. It was a promo for the upcoming season 4 on the Amazon series 'Panchayat' on June 24.



Lauki Sparks Buzz Online, Netizens Ask ‘Is This For Panchayat?’

Videos and images of the spectacle quickly went viral on social media, leading to questions about the mysterious vegetable. A wave of jokes about “Binod” and playful theories about its significance. Many users speculated it might represent local characters from the new season. Here are some comments from the video:

One commenter quipped, “It’s Pradhan ji’s election symbol for the upcoming elections.”

Another chimed in with “Dekh raha hai Binod kaise janta ke paise se lauki banayi ja rahi hai.”

About Panchayat Season 4

The Amazon Prime Video comedy-drama series Panchayat, created by The Viral Fever and featuring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav, follows the story of Abhishek Tripathi—a city engineer who becomes the village secretary in rural Uttar Pradesh.

Renowned for its heartwarming scenes and humor, the series has received critical acclaim and numerous awards, including several wins at the 2025 IIFA Digital Awards for Season 3.