Chef Vikas Khanna Hosts Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie At Bungalow, Gifts Special Sambalpuri Handkerchiefs To SSMB29 Actress | Watch

Priyanka Chopra, along with her manager Anjula Acharia, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and a few other friends visited the New York restaurant of celebrity chef Vikas Khanna. The Michelin star holder took to his Instagram account to share a glimpse of the Citadel actress' visit to his restaurant called Bungalow. The videos are now doing the rounds on social media.
On June 20, Vikas Khanna took to his Instagram account to share a short clip of Priyanka Chopra and her friends at his restaurant. In the clip, he could be seen adorning the actress with a special Sambalpuri handkerchief. He shared the video, noting that Priyanka's visit was a special ode to the artisans of Sambalpur, which is a city in Odisha. Interestingly, the actress was in the state recently to shoot for her upcoming movie, SSMB29, alongside Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli.
Vikas Khanna shared the video with the caption, "Everyone keeps asking why we adorn our glass ceiling every single day. “They say, no one even notices…” I always smile and reply: It’s not just for the ones walking in. It’s for the ones watching over us from above." Making a special note of Priyanka's toddler daughter, Vikas mentioned, “Today I adorned the ceiling for Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.” Expressing gratitude to the Citadel star and Anjula Acharia, he wrote, “Today was a celebration of the upcoming Rath Yatra & the artisans of Sambalpur & Western Odisha.”
Priyanka Chopra also took to her Instagram account to share a video from her recent visit. In the brief clip, her table could be seen brimming with traditional Indian dishes, including curries and rice. She could be seen engaged in a conversation with her friends while the chef served them warmly. Priyanka shared the video with the caption, “Still in a food coma. You are the best host, Vikas”. While Malti did not feature in any video and photo, Vikas' caption confirms that she accompanied her mother for the evening.
