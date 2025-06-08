Giant Python Goes for Swim in Flooded Navi Mumbai Streets: Viral Video Sparks Memes & Warnings

Navi Mumbai: In an extraordinary turn of events, a massive green python was filmed calmly gliding through the waterlogged streets of Navi Mumbai- a video that has taken social media by storm. The footage shows a waterlogged street in Navi Mumbai. All seems normal until it zooms in on something peculiar. It shows the snake’s head peeking above the flooding rainwater, sitting there calmly as locals stare at the reptile in awe, some pointing in fear and others laughing at the bizzare situation.

Hiss-teria Online

The viral clip, shared by user @sarpmitr_ashtvinayak_more on Instagram, has racked up 6.7 million views and more than 3 lakh likes. Social media users were quick to react to the post and had a wide range of reactions online- some joked about the absurdity of the situation, while others raised concerns about the snake's well-being.

One user says “mujhe python aata h ..baat karke dekhu kya??” which translates to “I know Python, should I try talking to it?”

Another joked “Bro goin to work in such heavy rain.. mumbai spirit ”.

Some users warned others, stating “They are all around us, 99% times unnoticed. If they have adapted living with us, we should to and keep the natural areas natural and not just keep on building unnecessarily”

“Please call the forest department or something. The snake is probably stressed. It might also get hurt by a vehicle as it is hardly visible,” urged another viewer.

What To Do If You See A Snake

Snakes are often seen after rain due to two main factors:

Firstly, snakes live underground, but rains flood their burrows, pushing them into streets and gardens. Secondly, the moist, cooler environment after rain helps them move comfortably and stay hydrated.