  • Giant Python Goes for Swim in Flooded Navi Mumbai Streets: Viral Video Sparks Memes & Warnings

Updated 8 June 2025 at 16:36 IST

Giant Python Goes for Swim in Flooded Navi Mumbai Streets: Viral Video Sparks Memes & Warnings

Viral video shows a giant python swimming through flooded Navi Mumbai streets. The snake sighting sparked social media buzz, memes, and warnings during monsoon season.

Reported by: Aadi Joshi
Python seen swimming in waterlogged Navi Mumbai road during monsoon, viral snake video captures public reaction.
Python seen swimming in waterlogged Navi Mumbai road during monsoon, viral snake video captures public reaction. | Image: Instagram

Navi Mumbai: In an extraordinary turn of events, a massive green python was filmed calmly gliding through the waterlogged streets of Navi Mumbai- a video that has taken social media by storm. The footage shows a waterlogged street in Navi Mumbai. All seems normal until it zooms in on something peculiar. It shows the snake’s head peeking above the flooding rainwater, sitting there calmly as locals stare at the reptile in awe, some pointing in fear and others laughing at the bizzare situation. 

Hiss-teria Online

The viral clip, shared by user @sarpmitr_ashtvinayak_more on Instagram, has racked up 6.7 million views and more than 3 lakh likes. Social media users were quick to react to the post and had a wide range of reactions online- some joked about the absurdity of the situation, while others raised concerns about the snake's well-being. 

One user says “mujhe python aata h ..baat karke dekhu kya??” which translates to “I know Python, should I try talking to it?”

Another joked “Bro goin to work in such heavy rain.. mumbai spirit ”.

Some users warned others, stating “They are all around us, 99% times unnoticed. If they have adapted living with us, we should to and keep the natural areas natural and not just keep on building unnecessarily”
“Please call the forest department or something. The snake is probably stressed. It might also get hurt by a vehicle as it is hardly visible,” urged another viewer.

What To Do If You See A Snake

Snakes are often seen after rain due to two main factors: 

Firstly, snakes live underground, but rains flood their burrows, pushing them into streets and gardens. Secondly, the moist, cooler environment after rain helps them move comfortably and stay hydrated. 

If you do encounter a snake, remain calm and don't panic. Most of the snake species in India are non-venemous, so your life is not under threat. That said, do not attempt to make contact and back away gradually without making any sudden movements. Snakes are usually shy and don't attack first until provoked. In case of a bite, seek immediate medical attention. Even if the snake is non-venemous, it's best to consult a doctor. If the snake is in your home, call the Forest Department or a wildlife rescue organization who will help you safely remove it. 

Published 8 June 2025 at 16:36 IST