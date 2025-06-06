Watch: Lion Attacks Zookeeper After Intense Eye Contact in Heart-Stopping Viral Video

Viral Video: A heart-stopping video is currently going viral on social media, showing a zoo keeper making a dangerous mistake that almost cost him his life.

In the video, the zoo keeper is seen staring directly at a male lion, which suddenly gets angry and attacks him. The incident took place inside a zoo, where the keeper was inside the enclosure with both a male lion and a lioness. Another staff member was also nearby.

Watch the Video:

The lion, clearly provoked by the intense stare, lunged at the keeper and began attacking him with its claws and teeth. The attack was so quick that the keeper didn’t have time to run. He screamed for help while his colleague tried to stop the lion.

Just when things seemed hopeless, the lioness stepped in. She quickly distracted the male lion, pulling his attention away from the zoo keeper. Her actions gave the injured keeper a chance to escape, likely saving his life.

The video was shared by the account @AMAZlNGNATURE on platform X, and has been viewed over 5 million times.