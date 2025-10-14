Giorgia Meloni Stunned As Shehbaz Sharif Showers Praise On 'Man Of Peace' Donald Trump: Video Goes Viral

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni became the unexpected highlight of the historic Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt after her shocked reaction to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s dramatic praise of US President Donald Trump went viral.

As Sharif took the dais before the world leaders, he hailed Trump as the 'most genuine and most wonderful candidate for Nobel Peace Prize' and credited him for intervening to resolve tensions between India and Pakistan post Operation Sindoor.

However, what caught the attention was Meloni reacting with visible shock standing just behind Donald Trump and Shehbaz Sharif. She instinctively covered her mouth the moment Sharif uttered Trump’s name. The visibly stunned Italian Prime Minister then froze when the Shehbaz called the US President 'a man of peace'. Even after lowering her hand, Meloni occasionally exchanged quick glances with her aides while keeping a carefully neutral expression as Sharif continued showering heaps of praise on Donald Trump.

"Pakistan had nominated President Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for his outstanding, extraordinary contributions to first stop war between India and Pakistan and then achieve ceasefire along with his very wonderful team," Pakistani PM said.

"Today, again, I would like to nominate this great president for the Nobel Peace Prize, because I genuinely feel that he is the most genuine and most wonderful candidate for Peace Prize, because he has brought not only peace in South Asia, saved millions of people, their lives. And today, here in Sharm El Sheikh, achieving peace in Gaza is saving millions of lives in the Middle East," he added.